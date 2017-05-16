ALEA looking to hire more state troopers - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

ALEA looking to hire more state troopers

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is making plans to hire more state troopers.

State lawmakers allotted $3.3 million for ALEA to hire 30 additional troopers. 

Next year's graduating class from the trooper academy could very well be the largest in about 8 years. 

ALEA will look to boost its female applicants as well.

