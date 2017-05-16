ALEA looking to hire more state troopers

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is making plans to hire more state troopers.

State lawmakers allotted $3.3 million for ALEA to hire 30 additional troopers.

Next year's graduating class from the trooper academy could very well be the largest in about 8 years.

ALEA will look to boost its female applicants as well.

