4 arrested in early morning police chase in Huntsville

An early morning police chase ended on Colfax Road & Winchester Road in Huntsville.

Huntsville police say four people are in custody.

@waff48 UPDATE: 4 in custody in relation to Hampton Cove burglaries. HPD used a spike strip on N Memorial PKWY to slow down the suspects' vehicle pic.twitter.com/OaHNGFnF25 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 16, 2017

Police also say the chase is related to a string of car and home burglaries in the Hampton Cove area.

Police are still working in the neighborhood talking to burglary victims off Taylor Road.

The chase started on Dug Hill and Highway 431. The top speed on the chase was 90 mph down Memorial Parkway.

BREAKING: Early morning police chase appears to have ended on Colfax & Winchester in N Huntsville @waff48 pic.twitter.com/ALSAU2Eh90 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) May 16, 2017

Police had to use a spike strip just around the north precinct to blow out the tires on the vehicle.

At this time, police say one of the suspects will be charged with attempting to elude.

