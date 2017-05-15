Albertville Council votes in new police chief

Jamie Smith will take over as Albertville's chief of police. (Source: WAFF)

The city of Albertville will soon be getting a new police chief.

On Monday, the City Council voted to appoint current Assistant Chief Jamie Smith to take over the reigns of the department. He replaces Doug Pollard, who has served as police chief for the last several years.

Pollard recently announced he plans to retire at the age of 52. He will continue on through the end of June.

Smith is expected to be sworn in at the last council meeting in late June.

