Rainsville passes vicious dog ordinance following attack on retired pastor

The Rainsville City Council moved swiftly to pass a vicious dog ordinance after a local pastor was attacked.

The ordinance falls short of being a leash law but does put major restrictions on what the city calls vicious dogs.

The Rev. Gary Haymon told the council his horrific story about being attacked on April 27. After that, the new ordinance was approved.

The ordinance requires owners of vicious dogs to keep them inside or in a pen at all times, to have major liability insurance and have the dog chipped. Owners in violation could face fines, and the dog could be removed or even put down.

Haymon said he's seen the dog that attacked him twice since then and says he will be calling if he sees it again.

“They say call, call the city, call the police, call the pound if you see it loose and it will be picked up. According to this ordinance, it will not be allowed to run loose,” said Haymon.

The city is defining a vicious dog as one they've received complaints about or one that's bitten someone.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said he hopes to have members of the police department trained to deal with future complaints in the next couple of weeks.

