Huntsville woman, 90, killed in 3-vehicle wreck

A three-vehicle crash on Saturday claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.

Alabama State Troopers say 90-year-old Rina Tomasi Wortham was injured when the 2016 Toyota she was driving struck two other vehicles. It happened at about 5:20 p.m. on U.S. 231 at the 345 mile marker, about eight miles north of Huntsville.

Wortham was transported to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

