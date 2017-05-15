Sen. Strange proposes bill to 'let liberals pay for the wall'

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange has introduced a new bill to help pay for President Donald trump’s proposed wall along the Mexican border.

The Securing the Border and Protecting Our Communities Act would redirect federal transportation funds from sanctuary cities to pay for the wall.

Strange blamed Democrats for fighting Trump's wall, saying they work against immigration authorities and penalize bids to build the wall.

"If liberals don't want to follow the law, then they can fund the wall," he said.

He also posted the social media hashtag #LetLiberalsPayForTheWall.

Retweet if you are tired of liberals ignoring the law! #FollowTheLawOrPayForTheWall pic.twitter.com/oQLnwiVK7V — Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) May 16, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48