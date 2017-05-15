Gigabyte Internet coming to Marshall County

Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative has announced that gig Internet is coming to Marshall County.

The Rainsville company is bringing speeds of 100 megabytes per second to one gigabyte to Albertville and soon to locations in Boaz and Guntersville.

The company has been running lines into Albertville recently and plans to first meet business needs before residential. There was a ribbon-cutting at Albertville City Hall on Monday to announce the plans.

It is currently the only gig provider in Marshall County.

“Robust broadband capacity is now an absolute must for robust economic and industrial development and FTC is quite privileged, privileged is the best word I could possibly us, to provide as robust a system as you will find anywhere in the country and certainly anywhere in the state of Alabama,” said Farmers Telecommunications CEO Fred Johnson.

Company officials say they're now taking orders and plan to begin hooking up customers in mid-July.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48