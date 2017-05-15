Albertville woman accused of covering up husband's sex with 14-year-old girl

An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.More >>
Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity.More >>
Police say a Marshall County woman helped her husband have sex with an underage girl.More >>
Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence shooting overnight. Authorities say just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Brandon Jamar, 31, and his ex-girlfriend got into a verbal altercation in a store parking lot at 2018 Jordan Lane.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday. The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits. Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
