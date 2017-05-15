Albertville woman accused of covering up husband's sex with 14-year-old girl

Police say a Marshall County woman helped her husband have sex with an underage girl.

33-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez Ortiz of Albertville is charged with felony child abuse in this case.

Albertville police have been working on this case for nearly two years. They say an incident in another county got the case back on track.

Albertville police first looked into allegations of a man having sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl at a home on McKinney Street nearly two years ago. At the time, the girl told investigators it wasn't true. But recently, police say the girl went to Jackson County, and it was police there who received information the girl may have been involved with another adult male.

That's when investigators say they discovered Ortiz apparently coerced the girl to lie to investigators about the sex.

“It was discovered through our detectives' interview with Hollywood's cooperation and the CAC, there was in fact, the rapes and molestations had occurred two years ago here in Albertville,” said Assistant Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Ortiz is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Police say warrants for rape have been filed against her husband.

