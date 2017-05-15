BBB gives questionable Huntsville nonprofit F rating - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

BBB gives questionable Huntsville nonprofit F rating

Several people claim Extra Hand America is not a legitimate nonprofit business. (Source: WAFF) Several people claim Extra Hand America is not a legitimate nonprofit business. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity. We received multiple calls about promises that were not kept to help the less fortunate.

Extra Hand America in Huntsville now has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

READ MORE: Nonprofit or not? Questions surround Huntsville charity's legitimacy

With a negative sometimes, comes a positive.

Someone out there saw WAFF's report and is stepping in to help.

One woman after another right outside the door of Extra Hand America told us things just didn't add up about the organization claiming to be a nonprofit and that the man behind it, Robert Collier, made promises he did not deliver on. For example, helping them with multiple services like finding housing, paying utility bills, providing job training, legal services, and even securing cars, all with the help of donations.

However, they said they were told the only way the organization could help them is if they helped themselves first by handing over money to Collier. The organization asked for anywhere from $50 up to $200.

Jerrica Basden said she donated her car in hopes of getting another car to fit her family. However, after weeks of not hearing anything and discovering her car was sold on Craigslist, she showed up to Extra Hand America for answers. Sadly, she didn't get any.

She was out of a car plus $250, but someone was on the other side of the TV watching that original report.

Silas Hallmark just happens to be the owner of Just Lookin' Autos in Cullman.

"We looked at this one lady and she was talking about her kids and tears were rolling and I just looked in her eyes. I looked at my wife and I said we've got to help. To scam someone out of something like that, transportation for kids to go to school, to go to the doctor, it just broke my heart," said Hallmark.

He and his wife offered up what they could: a 2012 Ford Escape for Basden and her two children.
 
"I just want to thank you because God, because is God is good man," said Basden.

"This is paying it forward," said Hallmark.

As for Extra Hand America, the F rating will stay up on the BBB's website as a warning for potential clients looking for help and until Extra Hand America acquires proper licensing to be a nonprofit.

WAFF reached out to Extra Hand America and Collier but the numbers were disconnected and the doors were closed, but the website is still up and running.

If you'd like to check out a charity to see if they are legitimate, you can do that by simply calling the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

  Huntsville man wanted in connection with overnight shooting

    Huntsville man wanted in connection with overnight shooting

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:02 PM EDT
    Source: Huntsville P.D.Source: Huntsville P.D.

    Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence shooting overnight.  Authorities say just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Brandon Jamar, 31, and his ex-girlfriend got into a verbal altercation in a store parking lot at 2018 Jordan Lane. 

  Huntsville man killed in motorcycle accident

    Huntsville man killed in motorcycle accident

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:31 PM EDT

    A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday.  The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits.  Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned. 

  Cullman woman killed in hit-and-run

    Cullman woman killed in hit-and-run

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:05 PM EDT

    A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits. 

