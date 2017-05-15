BBB gives questionable Huntsville nonprofit F rating

Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence shooting overnight. Authorities say just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Brandon Jamar, 31, and his ex-girlfriend got into a verbal altercation in a store parking lot at 2018 Jordan Lane.More >>
A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday. The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits. Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned.More >>
A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits.More >>
Huntsville P.D. is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. The incident occurred near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Rd. According to police, two juveniles were shot. They both suffered minor injuries. A car was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured. Authorities received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene. The case remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights res...More >>
An Athens man faces multiple drug charges after two meth labs caught on fire Friday evening at his residence where deputies were attempting to execute an arrest warrant on unrelated charges. Keith Elmo Taylor, 48, is charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. Bond has not yet been set on the distributi...More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
