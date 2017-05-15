BBB gives 'F' rating to questionable Huntsville nonprofit

Earlier this month, WAFF 48 News gave you the first alert on an organization and the man behind it posing as a charity. We received multiple calls about promises that were not kept to help the less fortunate.

Extra Hand America in Huntsville now has an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau.

With a negative sometimes, comes a positive.

Someone out there saw WAFF's report and is stepping in to help.

One woman after another right outside the door of Extra Hand America told us things just didn't add up about the organization claiming to be a nonprofit and that the man behind it, Robert Collier, made promises he did not deliver on. For example, helping them with multiple services like finding housing, paying utility bills, providing job training, legal services, and even securing cars, all with the help of donations.

However, they said they were told the only way the organization could help them is if they helped themselves first by handing over money to Collier. The organization asked for anywhere from $50 up to $200.

Jerrica Basden said she donated her car in hopes of getting another car to fit her family. However, after weeks of not hearing anything and discovering her car was sold on Craigslist, she showed up to Extra Hand America for answers. Sadly, she didn't get any.

She was out of a car plus $250, but someone was on the other side of the TV watching that original report.

Silas Hallmark just happens to be the owner of Just Lookin' Autos in Cullman.

"We looked at this one lady and she was talking about her kids and tears were rolling and I just looked in her eyes. I looked at my wife and I said we've got to help. To scam someone out of something like that, transportation for kids to go to school, to go to the doctor, it just broke my heart," said Hallmark.

He and his wife offered up what they could: a 2012 Ford Escape for Basden and her two children.



"I just want to thank you because God, because is God is good man," said Basden.

"This is paying it forward," said Hallmark.

As for Extra Hand America, the "F" rating will stay up on the BBB's website as a warning for potential clients looking for help and until Extra Hand America acquires proper licensing to be a nonprofit.

WAFF reached out to Extra Hand America and Collier but the numbers were disconnected and the doors were closed, but the website is still up and running.

If you'd like to check out a charity to see if they are legitimate, you can do that by simply calling the Better Business Bureau.

