Huntsville man charged with drug trafficking

A Huntsville man has been charged with drug trafficking.

On Friday, May 12, Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force (STAC) agents conducted a take-down of 37-year-old Andrew Paseur,

Huntsville police say the take-down was the result of a month-long investigation involving the distribution of large amounts of “ice” by Paseur.

He was stopped in the 1000 block of Airport Road and approximately one kilo of methamphetamine ice, marijuana, over 30 OxyContin tablets, one handgun, and almost $14,000 in cash was recovered.

Police say the “Ice” has a street value of approximately $100,000.

Paseur was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

This investigation is ongoing and the Drug Enforcement Administration has been contacted for possible federal drug charges.

If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, contact the STAC Office, 256-427-5456.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48