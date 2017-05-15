Memorial ceremony for fallen bomb technicians

On Monday, May 15, a memorial was held on Redstone Arsenal at the FBI Hazardous Devices School (HDS). It was to remember the 15 bomb technicians, whose names are on the Bomb Tech Memorial Wall.

The day also marks Peace Officer Memorial Day and the start of National Police Week.

The ceremony brings to memory the sacrifices made by public safety bomb technicians who have died in the line of duty over the years.

Bomb technicians and law enforcement from all over the U.S. converged on the school to pay their respects.

"It's a time for me to remember those who lost their lives and gave the ultimate sacrifice. And to remember why I'm here and teaching my knowledge and all the other instructors here, teaching their knowledge to new techs coming," said Kelly Boaz, an explosive operations specialist for the FBI.

"It definitely reaffirms my commitment to serve… We have a responsibility to them, to the future and to ourselves to keep their memory alive," said Cpl. Keith Ben-Rajab of the Honolulu Police Department.

During the ceremony, they read off the names of those fallen and followed with a piercing bell tone to honor the service members.

The memorial wall is on the grounds of HDS, where the FBI trains and certifies all public safety bomb technicians from across the country.

There is one empty plaque on the memorial wall – serving as a reminder to each student who goes through HDS.

"We have an empty plaque on that wall and we want to keep it empty. So, to make sure what we're doing is right and that we work hard every day to keep these students that go out to be public safety bomb techs, safe in their communities," said Boaz.

The memorial marks their commitment to serving their community.

"There's more to this job than a badge and a gun. There's a long line of people who have served and sacrificed through the years to keep our community safe and to represent a certain standard of justice and equality and fairness for everyone," said Cpl. Ben-Rajab.

They take with them the memory of those who held up that standard – to the very end.

