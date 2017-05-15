Huntsville man wanted in connection with overnight shooting

Huntsville Police are searching for a suspect involved in a domestic violence shooting overnight.

Authorities say just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, Brandon Jamar, 31, and his ex-girlfriend got into a verbal altercation in a store parking lot at 2018 Jordan Lane.

The argument quickly escalated. Jamar reportedly pulled a gun from his car and fired a round into the victim's car, striking her in the neck. He then fled the scene in a red Dodge Journey.

By the time officers arrived at the scene minutes later, the victim had already been transported from the scene to an area at Oakwood Ave. and Church St.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital by HEMSI. She was treated for her injuries and has since been released.

Police are still searching for Jamar, who is approximately 5'5, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information that could help lead authorities to Jamar, they are asked to call Huntsville Police: (256) 722-7100

You can also submit a tip anonymously by online submission or mobile app.

