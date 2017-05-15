"Go Gluten-Free" Lunch & Learn on Redstone - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

"Go Gluten-Free" Lunch & Learn on Redstone

By Stephanie Mills, Reporter
Connect
Source: Team Redstone Source: Team Redstone
(WAFF) -

It's a term I'm sure you've heard of by now - gluten or gluten-free.

But what does that really mean? If you don't suffer from it yourself, you may be wondering what the fuss is about.

Tomorrow at lunch time, 11 a.m. to noon, Team Redstone is hosting a "Lunch & Learn" event.

Redstone workers and soldiers are invited attend at the SELA Auditorium in building 5400.

You'll learn from Dr. Traci McCormick, who will talk about her journey going gluten-free, the difference between Celiac disease and a wheat allergy or a gluten sensitivity, and other health facts.

You're encouraged to bring your own lunch to the presentation.
 

