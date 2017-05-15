Police search for shooting suspect in Huntsville

Huntsville police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the neck around 2 o'clock Monday morning.

It happened near the Papa Jacks gas station on Jordan Lane.

After the shooting, a friend drove the woman to Oakwood Avenue and Church Street.

That's where help arrived and the woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

At this time police do not have anyone in custody.

