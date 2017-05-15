Police search for shooting suspect in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police search for shooting suspect in Huntsville

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are searching for the person who shot a woman in the neck around 2 o'clock Monday morning.

It happened near the Papa Jacks gas station on Jordan Lane.

After the shooting, a friend drove the woman to Oakwood Avenue and Church Street.

That's where help arrived and the woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

At this time police do not have anyone in custody. 

    Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will announce Monday whether he will enter the race to become a United States Senator. 

    A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday.  The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits.  Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned. 

    A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits. 

