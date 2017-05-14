Cullman woman killed in hit-and-run

A Cullman woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being struck by a single vehicle on Schwaiger Rd., inside the Good Hope City limits.

The vehicle did not stop.

Just after 3 p.m. troopers were called to the scene, where they found Helen Virginia Duke, 75, dead on the scene.

Troopers are searching for a Ford vehicle with damage to the passenger side rear view mirror with a possible connection to the hit-and-run.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, seen the vehicle, or have knowledge of the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Decatur Trooper Post at: (256) 353-0631.

No further details are available at this time as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

