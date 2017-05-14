Rep. Mo Brooks to announce Senate run decision Monday

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks will announce Monday whether he will enter the race to become a United States Senator. Brooks said Sunday he will be joined by supporters at a press conference planned in Huntsville at 11 a.m.

The signs point to Brooks entering the race for the seat currently held by Luther Strange. Strange is one of four Republicans officially vying for the office.

Following the press conference Monday the congressman's staff is setting up appearances in Montgomery, Birmingham, and Mobile.

Those are Alabama's most populated cities, and they are outside of the 5th Congressional District that Brooks currently represents. It's the type of itinerary a candidate for a statewide election would have.

"Assuming that things have not changed, then the decision I have in my mind right now would be the same as I announce tomorrow," Brooks said without revealing his decision.

When asked about his plans Monday, Brooks said, "Well, let's just say that if things stay as they are, I'll be traveling around the state a good bit."

Wednesday is the deadline to file to get on the ballot for the special election primary on August 15th.

Brooks would make five GOP senatorial candidates. If no one gets the majority of votes, the top two finishers would move into a runoff on September 26th.

The general election is scheduled for December 12th.



