Huntsville man killed in motorcycle accident

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County claimed the life of a Huntsville man Sunday. 

The accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Alabama 117 at the 10-mile marker, just inside Hammondsville city limits. 

Billy Ray Stanfill, 77, lost control of the 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating and overturned. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. 

No further details are available at this time as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

