Rep. Mo Brooks announces his bid for Senate

Congressman Mo Brooks has officially announced he will be running for the United States Senate, according to staff.

Brooks announced his decision on the Dale Jackson Radio show this morning.

BREAKING: Congressman Mo Brooks just announced he is running for U.S. Senate on The Dale Jackson Show on @WVNN.. #alpolitics — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) May 15, 2017

Congressman Mo Brooks announced Monday morning his intention to seek the Senate seat currently occupied by Luther Strange.

On Sunday Brooks stopped by the WAFF newsroom to tease the big announcement. Though he refused to officially confirm his run, all signs pointed toward him jumping into the race as he detailed a four-city tour of the state starting Monday.

.@RepMoBrooks will join us tomorrow at 7:20 AM for an announcement... I wonder what it will be? @WVNN #alpolitics — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) May 14, 2017

Brooks began his media blitz on Dale Jackson’s radio show Monday morning. (This is where I expect him to make the announcement.)

The second stage of his announcement will come today at 11 a.m. Brooks is holding a televised press conference in Huntsville …. (he said we’ll get word of the location first thing this morning. If nobody hears from him, start calling his office at 8 a.m. The location depends on crowd size he says)

Following the press conference, Monday the congressman's staff has planned appearances in Montgomery, Birmingham, and Mobile.

Brooks said his family was a major factor in his decision-making process. Because they represent the entire state, senators typically spend far more time away from home than members of Congress.

He said he had been preparing as if he is running because there is no time to get behind an already crowded field with little time before the Aug. 15 primary.

In addition to Strange, there are three other candidates running in the Republican primary: State Rep. Ed Henry, suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and Randy Brinson, who is head of the Christian Coalition of Alabama.

The winner of the Senate seat in the December general election will be the first Alabama senator chosen by voters other than Richard Shelby or Jeff Sessions since Jan. 3, 1997.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

