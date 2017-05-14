Police investigating early morning shooting

Huntsville P.D. is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Stringfield Rd.

According to police, two juveniles were shot. They both suffered minor injuries.

A car was also struck by gunfire, but nobody inside was injured.

Authorities received conflicting stories from witnesses at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

