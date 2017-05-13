Two injured in rollover crash on Harvest Rd.

Two people were injured in a serious crash Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 769 Harvest Rd. just after 4 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover.

Both passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One passenger was taken to a local hospital via HEMSI. The other was transported by Medflight.

No word on their condition.

