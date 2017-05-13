Decatur inmate recaptured; 3 others charged in his escape

An escaped inmate is back in custody, and three alleged accomplices are arrested too.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, David Earl Cambron, 38, escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center on Friday. He was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance conviction out of Madison County. He faces additional charges for the escape.

Cambron was taken into custody near Owens Cross Roads in Madison County at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday. Authorities said a burglary call led them to Cambron at a residence.

ADOC reports Cambron resisted arrest and fled the residence on foot while officers pursued him. They said they tracked him to another residence where he again refused to surrender.

Officers involved in the recapture said the inmate appeared to be under the influence and uncooperative in their attempt to apprehend him. An officer used a stun gun to detain him. Cambron was taken into custody by Owens Cross Roads police and Madison County deputies.

Three suspects were charged in connection to Cambron's escape. Virginia McLemore, 35, of Grant, Amy Payne, 30,and Wesley Paseur, 36, both of Huntsville, were arrested and charged with facilitating the escape.

Investigators said Cambron used McLemore’s personal vehicle, and Payne and Paseur aided him during the four days he was on the run.

Paseur was also charged with second-degree theft of property, altering a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

