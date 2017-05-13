Alabama inmate escapes work release in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) - Law enforcement officers are searching for an Alabama Department of Corrections inmate who escaped from a Decatur work release program.

Prison staff discovered 38-year-old David Cambron hadn't returned to the Decatur Work Release Center at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Cambron is described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6-foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 311 pounds. He was last seen wearing white clothing.

Cambron was serving a 20-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance conviction out of Madison County.

Anyone with information on Cambron's whereabouts is asked to call police or the Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.

