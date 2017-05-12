Albertville Fire Department delivering, installing smoke detectors

Last year, one person died in a fire in Albertville. That's according to the state fire marshal.

Albertville firefighters are working to prevent that from happening again with the help of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says they've been able to save six lives by putting smoke detectors in homes. They're hoping to increase that.

On Friday, Red Cross officials gave some of the smoke detectors to Alberville firemen who will soon deliver them to area homes. If you call the department, they'll come to your home and install a new detector or replace batteries in your current one. For the hearing impaired, they will also schedule appointments to install detectors that vibrate in case of fire.

The whole goal is to keep people in Albertville safe.

“The big thing is if you're awake in your house, you're going to notice smoke, you're going to smell smoke. When you're asleep, you're not going to smell smoke, you're not going to notice smoke. You're going to have to have an audible alert to wake you up, to alert you to get you out of your home, that something's going on,” said Albertville Fire Marshal Jason Beam.

Albertville residents can call the fire department starting Monday.

The program will run through the end of June.

