Lauderdale County Inmates help clean up area litter

Some inmates in Lauderdale County are filling a need in the Shoals.

Correctional officers take work release inmates who haven't found jobs yet or inmate trustees to pick up trash on Saturdays. They work four to five hours a day at 15 different spots along county roads or on Tennessee Valley Authority public access property.

In the two years this cleanup program has been going, they've collected over 500 bags of garbage. A lot of the litter is stuff people throw out windows while driving or floats downstream.

“Some of them, they would rather have a job than be picking up trash in the ditches in the hot summertime or in the wintertime. We do it all year round. And also, some of them say they do not want to throw trash out anymore either because they'll have to pick it up," said Jason Butler, director of corrections.

The detention center also wants to remind drivers to be alert and watch out for the inmates as they work.

