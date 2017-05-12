DeKalb County man questions suspect's charges after being shot 5 times

A DeKalb County man said his former brother-in-law shot him five times. (Source: WAFF)

A DeKalb County man is talking about surviving being shot five times.

Doyle Jones says he's slowly recovering from the wounds. But he has a big question he wants answered, like why isn't the suspected shooter charged with attempted murder.

"I feel in my heart that he meant to kill me," said Jones.

Jones said the man that meant to kill him was his ex-brother in law.

Jones said he went to Howard Todd's house on County Road 114 just outside Fort Payne on May 1 to talk about renting or buying a camper. He said Todd asked him to stay awhile then offered to cook, but something happened when the conversation turned to what they could buy to eat. Jones said he only asked a question.

"I remember standing up and asking him, 'Well, what are we going to eat?' And then he popped me," said Jones.

Jones said his injuries are very serious.

"I've got five holes in me. I stayed in Erlanger for nine days," he said.

Jones questions why Todd isn't charged with attempted murder.

"If you're going to shoot a man to back him off, all you do is one time. He shot me five times," he said.

Jones said his recovery is slow and he may never be able to go back to work in construction again.

He's also concerned about people in the community.

"He spent 15 minutes in the county, paid $30,000 and he's back out on the street, and now he may can do this to somebody else," Jones said.

The alleged shooter, 68-year-old Howard Todd, is charged with first-degree assault. He's out on a $30,000 bond.

Repeated calls to Sheriff Jimmy Harris and the sheriff's office were not returned.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48