Florence man accused of trying to set home on fire with family inside

A DeKalb County man is talking about surviving being shot five times.More >>
A Florence man is accused of trying to burn down his home with his family still inside.More >>
Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.More >>
The water you drink in and around Redstone Arsenal is now safe, according to environmental engineers in charge of the Arsenal’s giant cleanup project.More >>
Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
