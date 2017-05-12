Florence man accused of trying to set home on fire with family inside

A Florence man is accused of trying to burn down his home with his family still inside.

Leslie Michael Brown, 42, is locked up in the Lauderdale County Detention Center for that fire.

No one was injured, and the home only had minor damages.

His family claims Brown suffers from mental illness and are glad he is behind bars so he can't put himself or others in danger.

Brown's mother, who owns the home off West Irvine Avenue, said he had poked large holes in the walls to get to the insulation, which he tried setting on fire. She said he also tried burning the stove and other parts of the kitchen.

His brother and sister smelled the fire around 8 p.m. Thursday and called police.

Officers found Brown a few streets away.

Brown's mom said he had been acting up all week and that they are all thankful the fire wasn't during the middle of the night.

Florence police anticipate Brown's charge of second-degree arson will be upgraded to first.

He remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

