My Take - Gas Pump Scammers

So you pull up to get gas and you put your card in the pump and bam, a thief just stole your credit or debit card info. Hard to believe isn't it? It's called a card skimmer. This has been happening in Alabama and other states around us. Thousands of dollars have been stolen from bank accounts, through a multi-city skimming operation. Here's a few ways to keep your bank account safer. Check the card reader at the gas pump or a-t-m. If it looks different give it a tug to see if someone has inserted a skimmer into the card slot. Another way to stay safe is to use cash or get a chip card. Every time you use a chip card it generates a unique transaction code so copying that one transaction doesn't do the thief any good. It seems that all credit card companies should issue chip reader cards to help keep our finances safer. There seems to be a slow transition in fully integrating the chip reader technology and my opinion is that needs to accelerate. Technology can do some pretty amazing things these days. Surly we can figure out how to keep thieves from being able to steal our money with a scanner. I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take. What's yours?



