NFL linebacker Rolando McClain arrested on drug, gun charges

Dallas Cowboys linebacker and former University of Alabama player Rolando McClain was arrested in Hartselle on Friday.

Harselle police Lt. Justin Barley said an officer pulled over McClain's vehicle around 1 p.m. on Chestnut Street near Alabama 31 and Alabama 36. The officer stopped the vehicle because the window tint was too dark.

Barley said the officer smelled marijuana coming from McClain's vehicle. A vehicle search revealed marijuana and a firearm that McClain didn't have a permit for, he said.

McClain, 27, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was also cited for the window tint.

McClain was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

McClain has faced legal battles before and was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for missing the 2016 season.

