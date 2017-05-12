Crestwood Medical Group offering online doctor appointment booking

A new study shows Tai chi relieves insomnia in breast cancer patients.

UCLA researchers assigned 90 breast cancer survivors to three months of Tai chi, or talk therapy, which is often recommended. Fifteen months later, nearly half of people in both groups had significant improvement in their insomnia symptoms.

Tai chi also improved patient's depression and fatigue.

You don't have to hit the gym or run a marathon to feel happier and better about yourself. A new University of Connecticut study finds a leisurely walk can reduce depression in sedentary people.

When researchers monitored the activity of 400 adults for four days, they found more was not always better. Light or moderate exercise had the greatest improvements in mood and well-being.

Something new for patients in our area. How would you like to set your own appointment with your doctor?

Crestwood Medical Group can now allow you access to make a real time, online doctor's appointment with certain physicians. This booking service means some appointments are available for a same day or a next day visit, as some patients cancel.

And you can check availability anytime day or night from a mobile device or a PC at www.CrestwoodMedGroup.com.

At launch, these providers are bookable via the online service across most Crestwood Medical Group locations:

Mary Barry, CRNP – OB/GYN

Kristina Chapman, CRNP – OB/GYN

Ann Chu, MD – Family Practice

Yari Campbell, MD – Internal Medicine

Charles Coffey, MD – Family Practice

Whitney Dunham, MD – OB/GYN

Erik Henninger, DO - Pediatrics

Rakhshanda Khan, MD – Family Practice

Leslie Lovelady, CRNP – Family Practice

David Mayer, DO – Family Practice

Kristina Morris, CRNP - Pediatrics

Mylena Morton, MD – Internal Medicine

Andrea Reynolds, MD - Pediatrics

Bhavna Sharma, MD – Internal Medicine

Carisa Sparks, CRNP – Family Practice

Janice Lewis-Thomas, MD – Family Practice

