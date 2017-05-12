Crestwood Medical Group offering online doctor appointment booki - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Crestwood Medical Group offering online doctor appointment booking

By Bobby Shuttleworth, Reporter
Something new for patients in our area. How would you like to set your own appointment with your doctor?

Crestwood Medical Group can now allow you access to make a real time, online doctor's appointment with certain physicians. This booking service means some appointments are available for a same day or a next day visit, as some patients cancel.

And you can check availability anytime  day or night from a mobile device or a PC at www.CrestwoodMedGroup.com.

At launch, these providers are bookable via the online service across most Crestwood Medical Group locations:

  • Mary Barry, CRNP – OB/GYN
  • Kristina Chapman, CRNP – OB/GYN
  • Ann Chu, MD – Family Practice
  • Yari Campbell, MD – Internal Medicine
  • Charles Coffey, MD – Family Practice
  • Whitney Dunham, MD – OB/GYN
  • Erik Henninger, DO - Pediatrics
  • Rakhshanda Khan, MD – Family Practice
  • Leslie Lovelady, CRNP – Family Practice
  • David Mayer, DO – Family Practice
  • Kristina Morris, CRNP - Pediatrics
  • Mylena Morton, MD – Internal Medicine
  • Andrea Reynolds, MD - Pediatrics
  • Bhavna Sharma, MD – Internal Medicine
  • Carisa Sparks, CRNP – Family Practice
  • Janice Lewis-Thomas, MD – Family Practice

