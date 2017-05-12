Huntsville City Schools hiring for multiple positions

The help wanted sign is hanging at Huntsville City Schools.

On Friday, school administrators took the opportunity to meet potential candidates and hopefully fill teaching vacancies. They said a job fair is a great place to really get to know the candidates.

"They can ask questions of our subject matter experts here at the school district to get more information, and we at the school district get a chance to kind of do an informal interview and get a sense of that person, opposed to a name and number on a piece of paper," said Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward.

The idea is to fill many, if not all, of the vacant positions from elementary school teachers to media specialists.

If you want to help shape the young minds of the future and missed Friday's job fair, click here for the application link at the Alabama Department of Education website.

