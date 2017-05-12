Kitchen Cops; 3 low performers, 4 reinspections

The staff at the McDonald's on County Line Road in Madison, which scored an 83 in April, did much better during their recent reinspection. It takes an 85 or better to get off of the health department's reinspection schedule and the Kitchen Cops low performers list. The staff did just that, earning a 90 for their reinspection.

Coldwater Mill Restaurant in Tuscumbia made a big comeback, getting a 96 for their reinspection, far better than last time when they earned a 79.

The Paradise Food mart on Chisholm Road in Florence is off of the low performers list after scoring an 86, a six point improvement over their previous inspection.

Wheeler Dam Market in Rogersville did not improve over their previous visit from the inspector. It's down three points with a 78. The health department reports there were no paper towels at hand sinks in the kitchen and in a restroom.

Spring Valley Market in Leighton scored a 75. The inspector reports finding several food items with the required date marks to let them know when the food would expire.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48