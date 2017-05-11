TN students allegedly sexually assaulted at Space Camp

Huntsville police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened Thursday morning at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

The alleged incident involved three male students from Whitwell, Tennessee. The sixth grade students were on an overnight field trip when camp counselors say horseplay went too far.

Marion County School Superintendent Mark Griffith said "tickling" led to contact under the pants of two other students.

Griffith said the assaulted students have no apparent physical injuries, and the student who reportedly assaulted them has been expelled and removed from Space Camp.

"This is extremely serious. Situations like this won't be tolerated by the Marion County school system," said Griffith.

Huntsville police, Child Protective Services and the Department of Human Resources are all investigating the case.

WAFF 48 News has contacted the Huntsville Police Department about the investigation.

