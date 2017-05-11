Website allows public to search your personal information

As the opioid crisis continues around the nation and throughout the Tennessee Valley, there are new, startling statistics about the spread of hepatitis C.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You never want to wake up to the sound of smoke detectors. But if it happens, one decision you make before going to sleep could mean life or death for you and your loved ones.More >>
For 9-year-old Tamarious, his perfect Big Brother likes football and basketball and just wants to hang out and teach him things.More >>
Protecting you and the environment at Redstone Arsenal is the goal of their latest cleanup effort.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A routine trip to the supermarket turned into anything but that for a woman who was robbed as her and her two young children were about to enter a Slidell supermarket.More >>
