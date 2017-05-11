Website allows public to search your personal information

A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.

TruePeopleSearch.com allows anyone to type in your name and find all sorts of things, including your current address, previous addresses, phone numbers, family members, email addresses and more.

The "About Us" section on the site reads:

That's our mission statement here at TruePeopleSearch.com. We want to make finding lost friends & family as easy as possible. We noticed the other free people search sites out there weren't very powerful, and the most powerful sites were too expensive. We wanted the best of both worlds! So we created this site for everyone to use for free. It's super powerful. You can find just about anyone in the US. And it's really easy to use. It works equally well on your desktop, smartphone or tablet. So start searching! Find your old classmates, neighbors or roommates. Have a long lost family member? You will find them here! No limits, search for as many people as you want!

To remove your information from the site, there is a removal option in the privacy tab at the bottom of the homepage. Or you can click www.truepeoplesearch.com/removal. The site says it should take about a day to remove.

