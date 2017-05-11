Redstone environmental cleanup process underway

Protecting you and the environment at Redstone Arsenal is the goal of their latest cleanup effort.

A big step Redstone made recently was fixing the cause of Redstone's contamination of groundwater in Huntsville.

On Thursday, WAFF 48 News was told if you live around Redstone or work on the installation, the water is treated and safe to drink.

There are sections of Redstone affected by hazardous materials and weapons dating back as far as World War II.

Redstone officials say the Arsenal started the cleanup process in the early 1990s and continues to build upon continuous environmental remediation.

About 126 active interim measures and industrial chemical cleanup sites are being examined right now. Redstone has established these sites, but each one has to be examined individually.

"Each specific site has its own unique plan and sets of plans that address its specific risks and issues and wastes. What we are doing now is an investigation to see what our problem is so that we can remove that waste which is a potential source to ground water," said Jason Watson, an environmental protection specialist at Redstone.

Watson said once the materials on the site are identified, then they can move forward quickly with the cleanup plan. It will also allow more construction on the land and open up more areas for development on the Arsenal.

On Friday, WAFF 48 will go more in-depth on how Redstone is tackling this cleanup process and what's been found so far on the grounds of Redstone Arsenal.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48