Beer truck accident slowing traffic in Florence

An accident involving a beer truck is slowing traffic on Florence Boulevard.



A semi carrying lumber is also involved in the wreck at the Harris Drive intersection.



The accident happened just after 11:00am on Wednesday. Two people have been taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.



Crash with injuries involving two 18-wheelers at the intersection of Florence Boulevard and Harris Drive use caution in the area — Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) May 11, 2017





