Beer truck accident slowing traffic in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

An accident involving a beer truck is slowing traffic on Florence Boulevard. 

A semi carrying lumber is also involved in the wreck at the Harris Drive intersection. 

The accident happened just after 11:00am on Wednesday. Two people have been taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.
 


 

