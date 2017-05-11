Huntsville police investigating car accident on Mooresville Road

Huntsville police are working an accident on Mooresville Road North of I-565 is closed due to an accident.More >>
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said on Wednesday that he has not decided if he will run for U.S. Senate.More >>
A Lauderdale County man is charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home.More >>
The very first citizen's academy with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is wrapping up.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.More >>
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.More >>
Researchers at Xavier and LSU could be on to something big: a recipe that attacks breast cancer cells. An LSU professor came up with the natural mix of antioxidants years ago, and now Xavier researchers look into whether it could work in other cancers.More >>
