Huntsville police investigating car accident on Mooresville Road - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville police investigating car accident on Mooresville Road

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are working an accident on Mooresville Road North of I-565 is closed due to an accident.

They are asking viewers to use alternate routes. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly