Rep. Mo Brooks to announce decision on Senate bid Monday

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks said on Wednesday that he has not decided if he will run for U.S. Senate. Brooks told WAFF 48 News he has set a deadline to make a final decision on whether to challenge Sen. Luther Strange in the special election, which is less than 100 days away.

Brooks said he will have a firm decision made by Sunday, and he plans to announce whether he'll make a Senate bid on Monday.

He said his family is a major part of his decision. Senators typically spend far more time away from home than Congress members visiting the entire state.

Brooks said he is preparing as if he is running because there is no time to get behind an already crowded field with little time before the Aug. 15 primary.

In addition to Strange, there are three other candidates running in Republican primary: State Rep. Ed Henry, suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and Randy Brinson, who is head of the Christian Coalition of Alabama.

"I'm not in position where I can say 100 percent one way or the other. A final decision would be no later than Sunday night. But I will say that I'm preparing for a campaign on the chance that that's the final decision come Monday," Brooks said.

The winner of the Senate seat in the December general election will be the first Alabama senator chosen by voters other than Richard Shelby or Jeff Sessions since Jan. 3, 1997.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48