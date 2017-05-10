Crime Stoppers: Duo flees store with cart of stolen items

Police say these two fled Walmart in Madison with a cart full of stolen merchandise. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

You know you can learn a lot from watching people's body language. That includes this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, where a woman and a man calmly walked into a store, but they quickly ran out.

And there's a good reason why. The man and woman are seen walking very calmly down the aisles of the Walmart on Madison Boulevard in Madison on Feb. 18. The man can be seen putting items into their shopping cart.

They’re seen again with that cart full of items. Nothing appears to be out of the ordinary. At least, not yet.

It's when they go to pay that things go sideways. Actually, they didn't go to pay. They quickly rolled that cart out of the store, the man even stopping to pick up a few items that d ropped out. And just like that, this went from a shopping trip to a theft.

The best shot we have of this not so dynamic duo is them making that mad dash for the door.

Do you recognize either one of them? That's the up to $1,000 question. You can pocket that reward by making the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or you can also text or email your anonymous tips. To see how, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link.

