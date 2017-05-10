Lauderdale County couple accused of burning down home, insurance fraud

Investigaotrs say arson was responsible for a house fire off County Road 533 in Anderson. (Source: WAFF)

A Lauderdale County couple is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection to a house fire from May 1.

Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home while she was away in Florida.

Anderson Police Chief Butch Collins said the fire started on the afternoon of May 1. More than half of the house off County Road 533 was burned.

The fire marshal investigated it and determined the cause of the blaze was arson. He questioned Hudson as a suspect and made the arrest.

Hudson's girlfriend, 47-year-old Georgeanna Rickard was arrested on May 17. She was also charged with second-degree arson.

Both were also charged with first-degree insurance fraud.

In the police chief's four years working for the town of Anderson, this was his first arson case. Collins said they're still investigating and there might be others involved with the fire, so there could be more arrests to come.

The Florence fire department confirms Hudson lived in another house off Sunnyside Street more than a year ago that burned down. They also consider that fire suspicious.

