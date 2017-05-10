Lauderdale County couple accused of burning down home for insurance money

Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Rep. Ed Henry will no longer pursue the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
If you want to keep up with 12-year-old Julia Fleming, you'd better have your running shoes on.More >>
If you want to keep up with 12-year-old Julia Fleming, you'd better have your running shoes on.More >>
One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.More >>
One of Huntsville's most iconic buildings will undergo a makeover. And you’re invited to take a piece of its historic mosaic.More >>
Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
Westbound traffic is down to one lane following an accident on Highway 20 in Decatur.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on multiple sex crime charges in connection with alleged acts at a high school.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
The city of Vicksburg has issued a boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Warren County.More >>
The city of Vicksburg has issued a boil-water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Warren County.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.More >>
While the city said very clearly in a March 6, 2016 memo that the removed monuments would be stored in a city-owned warehouse, we've found at least two of them at a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood, sitting near piles of trash.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>