DeKalb County man charged with intimidating witnesses In homicide investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County, and one person has been charged with interfering in that investigation.

23-year-old Noe Mateo of Crossville is charged with three separate counts of intimidating a witness.

According to a court complaint filed Tuesday, Mateo threatened three people who were, or he believed would be, witnesses in a homicide investigation.

He’s being held in the DeKalb County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

What's unclear is which homicide investigation. WAFF 48 News called and stopped by Sheriff Jimmy Harris' office for clarification and haven't gotten a response.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48