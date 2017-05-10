DeKalb County man charged with intimidating witnesses In homicide investigation

A Lauderdale County man is charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home.More >>
A Lauderdale County man is charged with second-degree arson. Investigators say 51-year-old Kenneth Hudson torched his girlfriend's home.More >>
The very first citizen's academy with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is wrapping up.More >>
The very first citizen's academy with the Muscle Shoals Police Department is wrapping up.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
Richard Burgin has been found guilty of the 2013 murders of two Huntsville church volunteers.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County, and one person has been charged with interfering in that investigation.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in DeKalb County, and one person has been charged with interfering in that investigation.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's double shooting in the 2600 block of Brett Road.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's double shooting in the 2600 block of Brett Road.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>