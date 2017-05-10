Rocket City Brewfest: What you need to know

Want to know what's your favorite craft beer? Then, here's your chance.

The 9th Annual Rocket City Brewfest is offering more than 300 beers for your taste buds Mother's Day weekend.

The event is happening Friday and Saturday evenings outside of the Historic Depot and Roadhouse in downtown Huntsville.

Carie Partain, one of the event organizers, says you can expect food vendors, live music and more beer than can you drink.

"There's going to be a plethora of styles and opportunities to try many different things," said Partain.

"We don't advocate that anyone try to try them all. We have dump buckets very near, every single, pour station so if you don't like one, please, pour it out, rinse your glass and try again."

Proceeds from Brewfest will benefit, Free The Hops, a non-profit that works to bring craft beers to Alabama.

Tickets are 40 dollars in advance but they're more at the gate.

"I would definitely recommend buying them in advance. We will have tickets for sale at the gate but there are always a little higher at the gate," said Partain.

Partain says the outdoor event will happen rain or shine.

