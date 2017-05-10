Former Cullman County Commission Chairman arrested; facing sex abuse charge

A former county commissioner is facing a felony charge for sexual abuse.



James Donald Graves, who once served as Cullman County Commission Chairman, was arrested on Wednesday.



Graves, who is 74-years-old, told investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office he sexually molested a minor on multiple occasions.



The victim first approached authorities following the last reported incident.



Investigators then interviewed Graves before placing him under arrest.



"As soon as the victim came forward our investigators interviewed the suspect and we obtained a warrant after consulting with the DA’s office due to the evidence being so overwhelming against the suspect”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.



Graves is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.



