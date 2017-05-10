Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro is dedicated to healthy eating

A local eatery that started with a focus on gluten-free bakery goods has evolved into providing food for a healthy way of life.

Mason Dixon Bakery and Bistro is located in an old house off of Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville.

Service always comes first in a relaxed, kid-friendly atmosphere, set up to feel like you’re stepping into the owners’ home.

Owners Ashley and Taylor Ramirez say it’s all about great food that happens to be gluten-free and real, fresh ingredients.

Customers are encouraged to dine at their restaurant or take one of their Paleo-Go prepared meals home to reheat and eat.

Try their buttermilk biscuits or fresh bread daily or their Mason Dixon Burger with smoked mac and cheese for lunch.

And save room for dessert! Popular cupcake choices include the Cookie Monster and the Fat Elvis.

With a multi-use space, Mason Dixon is ready to provide for your next wedding or party, with indoor and outdoor areas.

Their full-service catering provides a wide variety of things to choose from formal to finger foods served on or off site.

After serving the North Alabama for over 4 years, owners say they’ll be expanding to Birmingham soon.

Mason Dixon Bakery and Bistro's Homewood location is expected to open this summer.

