Weekend Events: May 12th-14th

It's Mother Day weekend so any of these events can be used as quality time with your mom and any of your loved ones.
9th Annual Rocket City Brewfest at Historic Huntsville Depot and Roundhouse
320 Church St.
Friday, May 12th 7-11pm
Saturday, May 13th, 4-8pm
City Lights and Stars Concert Series at Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
Friday, May 12, 7:30-9:30pm
May Friday Night Art Walk on the Huntsville Downtown Historic Square
127 Holmes Ave. East
Friday, May 12th 5-8pm
Mother's Day at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
Sunday, May 14, 9am-5pm
Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW
May through September during garden hours
