Weekend Events: May 12th-14th

It's Mother Day weekend so any of these events can be used as quality time with your mom and any of your loved ones.

9th Annual Rocket City Brewfest at Historic Huntsville Depot and Roundhouse

320 Church St.

Friday, May 12th 7-11pm

Saturday, May 13th, 4-8pm

City Lights and Stars Concert Series at Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

Friday, May 12, 7:30-9:30pm

May Friday Night Art Walk on the Huntsville Downtown Historic Square

127 Holmes Ave. East

Friday, May 12th 5-8pm

Mother's Day at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

Sunday, May 14, 9am-5pm

Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW

May through September during garden hours

