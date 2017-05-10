Weekend Events: May 12th-14th - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend Events: May 12th-14th

By Tiffaney Bradley, Reporter
It's Mother Day weekend so any of these events can be used as quality time with your mom and any of your loved ones. 

9th Annual Rocket City Brewfest at Historic Huntsville Depot and Roundhouse
320 Church St.
Friday, May 12th 7-11pm
Saturday, May 13th, 4-8pm

City Lights and Stars Concert Series at Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive 
Friday, May 12, 7:30-9:30pm

May Friday Night Art Walk on the Huntsville Downtown Historic Square
127 Holmes Ave. East 
Friday, May 12th 5-8pm 

Mother's Day at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center 
One Tranquility Base 
Sunday, May 14, 9am-5pm

Purdy Butterfly House at Huntsville Botanical Garden 
4747 Bob Wallace Ave SW 
May through September during garden hours 

