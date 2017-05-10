Attempted murder arrest made in Huntsville double shooting

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's double shooting in the 2600 block of Brett Road.

Markeise Notwon Edwards, 22, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. Madison County Jail records show he is being held without bond for a probation violation.

Police say a 19-year-old victim is in serious condition. Authorities at the scene said he was shot three times in the back.

The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police said he was an elderly man who was shot in the foot.

.@HsvPolice confirm they're taking Markeise Edwards into custody for being a possible suspect in the Brett Rd shooting @waff48 pic.twitter.com/m97J93H5E7 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) May 10, 2017

Police say there are no other suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 or 53Crime.

