Attempted murder arrest made in Huntsville double shooting

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning's double shooting in the 2600 block of Brett Road. 

Markeise Notwon Edwards, 22, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. Madison County Jail records show he is being held without bond for a probation violation.

Police say a 19-year-old victim is in serious condition. Authorities at the scene said he was shot three times in the back.

The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police said he was an elderly man who was shot in the foot.

Police say there are no other suspects but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 or 53Crime.

