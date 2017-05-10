2 injured in Huntsville shooting

HEMSI tell us that two victims were shot in the 2600 block of Brett Road on Wednesday morning.

We know one of the victims is in serious condition.

One of the victims is an elderly man who was shot in the foot and a 20-year-old male who was shot three times in the back.

.@HsvPolice confirm they're taking Markeise Edwards into custody for being a possible suspect in the Brett Rd shooting @waff48 pic.twitter.com/m97J93H5E7 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) May 10, 2017

Both are at Huntsville Hospital.

Neighbors tell us they heard several pops that sounded like gunshots.

Huntsville police are on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48