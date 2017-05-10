Handle with Care Collection Day

How often do you think to yourself, I've got to get rid of this old bottle of household chemicals but should I really pour it down the drain or throw it in the trash?

Well the answer is no, and in Madison County on Wednesday, they'll be collecting all those dangerous old chemicals you're unsure about, and they'll dispose them for you.

The Madison County Commission is partnering with Solid Waste Disposal to help you safely dispose of hazardous materials and protect the environment.

The goal is to reduce the toxicity in our local sewage treatment plants, storm drains, and lessen the risks of injuries caused by improper storage of hazardous waste in our homes.

They will be collecting old chemicals like turpentine, or cleaning solutions, but also old TV's and computer monitors, car batteries, and a whole list of other things you may not need.

They will be collecting items and materials from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. today at the Madison County Shed at 6084 Highway 53 in Harvest.

The collection process will be a free drive-thru service.

Items Collected

Paint and Paint Related Products: Oil or water based paints, Mineral spirits, Turpentine and thinners, furniture strippers, paint removers, stains aerosols.

Automotive Products: Transmission fluid, brake fluid, Anti-freeze, Car batteries, used motor oil

Lawn & Garden Poisons: Weed killers, liquids, powders, sprays, soaps, herbicides, pesticides, fungicides, rodent poisons, and roach/flea powder.

Household Cleaners: Oven cleaner, toilet cleaner, disinfectants, drain cleaners, rug and upholstery cleaners, floor and furniture polishes, ammonia or bleach-based products.

Old TVs and Computers: Televisions, computers, computer monitors

Household Chemicals: Acids, pool chemicals, photographic chemicals, solvents, household batteries, mercury thermometers, thermostats, fluorescent lights- both CFL’s and linear

