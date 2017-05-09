Public gets first look inside Huntsville's new Morris P-8 school

The public got its first look inside the new Morris P-8 school in west Huntsville. (Source: WAFF)

It was new beginnings for some Huntsville City School students. WAFF 48 News' cameras were rolling Tuesday night when parents and the community got their first look inside the new Morris P-8 school on Bob Wallace Avenue in west Huntsville.

A crowd of parents, students and community members toured the new Morris P-8 school for the first time. Huntsville City Schools leaders opened the doors to the public for the first time.

"In the new building, we got the latest in technology,” said Jeffrey Gattis, Huntsville City Schools' construction and renovation coordinator.

Gattis didn't hesitate to give a rundown of the building's amenities.

He said you won't find any chalkboards at the new school.

“All of our whiteboards become smart boards when the projector's turned on,” said Gattis. “Teachers can walk around with their laptops and project images onto the whiteboard."

There's a window in every classroom so anyone can see what's happening inside from the hallway.

"We hold our teachers accountable. We've got excellent teachers and we want to be able to see them doing their job in there," Gattis said.

The new state-of-the-art building will house 800 students from Westlawn Middle, Ridgecrest and Morris Elementary schools.

Gattis said the new school has an auditorium, library with a media room and several levels of safety.

"Our gymnasium is our tornado shelter, able to withstand EF5 tornado 250 mile per hour winds,” he said.

Gattis said construction is almost finished, and Morris Elementary next door will soon be demolished.

"June 1st, we come in and start demolition of the old building,” said Gattis. “That property is going to be parking lots, driveways and playgrounds. We're putting a football field with a track around it over there on that property as well."

Gattis said the new Morris P-8 school will be ready for the students before the first day of school in the fall.

